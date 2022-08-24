Bears WR Darnell Mooney is a Standout at Camp by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bears fans likely won’t have many things to cheer about in 2022, but the performance of wide receiver Darnell Mooney could be one of them.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Mooney has been the standout offensive player at Bears training camp. Per Fishbain, the 24-year-old has “Caught everything thrown his way. His route running is on a different level. He has the best rapport with quarterback Justin Fields.”

A fifth-round pick out of Tulane in 2020, Mooney is coming off a solid second season, turning 140 targets into 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.

With Allen Robinson no longer in town, Mooney is in line for another hefty target share. While the Bears’ passing offense leaves much to be desired, the sheer volume should be enough for Mooney to post WR3 numbers in 2022 fantasy leagues, with the potential for more if Fields takes a step forward in Year 2.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Chicago at +250 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers.