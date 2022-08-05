Best Moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M College Football Rivalry by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of college football’s oldest rivalries was interrupted in 2012 when Texas A&M moved to the SEC.

However, it will soon be back, as Texas has plans to join the SEC in 2025, with the possibility of that move coming sooner than anticipated. With the resumption of this historic rivalry on the horizon, there’s no better time than now to rehash some of the greatest moments in Texas vs. Texas A&M history.

These schools first met in 1894 and played every year from 1915 through 2011.

The teams won’t play this year, but both have high expectations for 2022. Regarding the college football lines, Texas has the second-best odds (+275) to win the Big 12, while Texas A&M has the third-best odds (+1600) in the SEC.

Here’s a look at one of the greatest rivalries in college football:

All-time record: Texas leads 76-37-5

Record in the last ten meetings: Texas leads 7-3

Longest Win Streak: Texas 10 straight

Current Streak: Texas one game

The “best game” nod goes to the 2009 matchup that saw the Longhorns take down the Aggies 49-39. The game was much closer than the final score indicates, as A&M twice cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter. A 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Texas’ Marquise Goodwin would seal the deal.

The Longhorns were undefeated at 12-0, and this was a close call, as the Aggies accumulated 532 yards of offense led by quarterback Jerrod Johnson’s 342 passing yards (with four touchdowns) and 97 rushing yards. The Longhorns had even more offensive firepower, which allowed them to pull out the win, gaining an astonishing 597 total yards led by quarterback Colt McCoy.

Mack Brown’s first game against the Aggies was a memorable one. Texas A&M entered this contest as the No. 6 team in the country and had rattled off ten straight wins after a season-opening loss to No. 2 Florida State. The Longhorns were no joke but had lost three times, including the week prior when they fell 42-35 to a Texas Tech team that was on a three-game losing streak.

Ricky Williams would not be denied, breaking the NCAA career rushing record in this game while leading the Longhorns to a 26-24 upset win. It was his crowning moment of a Heisman season.

Remember that 2009 game mentioned above? McCoy was the star of the show, getting things done with his arm (304 passing yards, four touchdowns) and his legs (175 rushing yards, one touchdown) in an iconic performance. He would miss the 2010 game but returned in 2011 to lead the Longhorns to a 27-25 victory in the last meeting before the Aggies left for the SEC. Consider it safe to say that he put a memorable stamp on this rivalry before the hiatus.