Bichette, Bregman Best American League Player Props August 15

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Toronto Blue Jays offense hasn’t come as advertised, likely stemming from underperforming players and injuries. Significant contributions were expected from players such as Bo Bichette, and although his numbers are acceptable, they haven’t been at the level the Blue Jays projected. Bichette has still mashed 17 home runs this year, but the .730 OPS needs work. Bichette has notoriously hit against the Baltimore Orioles, and he’s set to go up against righthander Kyle Bradish in this contest. In five at-bats against the righthander, Bichette has two hits, one of which was a long ball. The Blue Jays shortstop is currently listed at +430 to homer, and there’s definite value in that price for the power-hitting infielder.

After some poor play to begin August, things have started to look much better for the Houston Astros. The Astros have won four straight games and are 7-3 over their past ten. The offense has been a significant reason for the team coming alive, and a big contributor has been Alex Bregman. Bregman has been on fire over that stretch, hitting three home runs, owning a .474 batting average, and a 1.600 OPS. Bregman and the Astros will have a chance to continue their stretch of outstanding play when they visit the Chicago White Sox. Chicago will send veteran righthander Johnny Cueto to the bump, who has been consistent this season with a 2.91 ERA. Bregman has a small sample size against Cueto, with one hit in two at-bats. Bregman is currently listed at +430 to go deep tonight, which warrants consideration.

The Seattle Mariners find themselves in the top Wild Card position in the American League, entering action on Monday. After making some trade deadline additions, none bigger than Luis Castillo, there’s a lot to like about where this team is headed in the AL playoff picture. Castillo has been dominant this year, owning a 5-4 record with a 2.71 ERA and 105 strikeouts. Castillo has pitched 14 and 2/3 innings in two appearances for the Mariners while allowing three earned runs and striking out 15 batters. Not only are those numbers great, but they were also against a New York Yankees lineup that has plenty of sluggers. He can look even better against the Los Angeles Angels tonight, who strike out at the highest rate in MLB. Castillo is listed at +132 to record eight or more strikeouts, and that’s a number that bettors should love.