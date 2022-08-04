Bill Belichick Offers Predictable Response When Asked About Fantasy Football You won't catch the Patriots coach studying the waiver wire by Sean T. McGuire 59 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

FOXBORO — Bill Belichick long has admitted how he and technology are not intertwined. The New England Patriots head coach previously depicted that with his reference to “SnapFace,” a well-known compilation of Snapchat and Facebook, of course.

So, when Belichick was asked by a young reporter about his feelings regarding fantasy football, he struck a predictable tone.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that. Because fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” Belichick said before the Patriots took part in their latest training camp session Thursday. “Like, we’re just trying to win games out here. So I don’t know who’s hot and who’s not, who wins and who doesn’t. I don’t really care about that.

Belichick then added with a smirk: “So, have fun with that.”

Perhaps the fact the Patriots haven’t exactly been a fantasy-savvy group since fantasy football became more mainstream has something to do with that. Entering the 2021 campaign it felt like the Patriots gained more notoriety in that department with the offseason additions Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, along with the arrival of quarterback Mac Jones, but those players didn’t exactly live up to fantasy expectations, well, except for Damien Harris.

Maybe the 2022 season will be different? Well, one thing is for sure: Belichick couldn’t care less.

