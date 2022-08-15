Blue Jays Total, Mariners American League Best Bets for August 15 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Baltimore Orioles (+134) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-158) Total: 9 (O -102, U -120)

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series tonight from the Rogers Center. The O’s are coming off losing two-of-three games over the weekend to the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Blue Jays did the same with the Cleveland Guardians. These teams met last week, with the Orioles sweeping the Jays in a mini two-game series. The Blue Jays enter this series as the second Wild Card team in the American League, while the Orioles are 1.5 games out of the playoff picture. There weren’t many people who had faith in Baltimore this season, but they’ve been getting contributions from their youngsters, and their veterans have done an admirable job of leading.

Pitching has been inconsistent for both clubs, which should be prevalent in this opening matchup. The visitors will send righthander Kyle Bradish to the bump, while the Blue Jays are expected to counter with Yusei Kikuchi. Bradish has a 1-4 record with a 6.42 ERA and 62 strikeouts, while Kikuchi is 4-6 with a 5.13 ERA and 88 punchouts. These pitchers’ last outings came against each other, with Bradish allowing three earned runs over five innings while Kikuchi allowed five earned runs over five. Neither inspires much confidence when they take the hill, making it difficult to trust either side in this contest.

Even if it’s difficult to take either team on the moneyline or run line tonight, that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to target in this matchup. The Blue Jays and Orioles send pitchers to the mound prone to giving up the longball, meaning the total, set at nine, offers an opportunity at -102.

Best Bet: Over 9 (-102)

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will face off tonight from Angel Stadium to begin a three-game series. Over the weekend, the Mariners lost two-of-three games to the Texas Rangers, while the Angels took two-of-three from the Minnesota Twins. These two also met last weekend for a four-game series, which saw the teams split the series. The Mariners have been relatively consistent over the past month and now own the top Wild Card spot in the American League, holding a 5-5 record over their past ten. The Angels have actually been playing some solid baseball of late as well, posting a 7-3 record over that same stretch. Still, these two are headed in different directions, with the M’s looking to make their first postseason appearance since 2001.

Elite pitching matchups are hard to come by in the regular season, but fans will be treated to one tonight. The Mariners are expected to send prized trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo to the hill, while the Angels will counter with Shohei Ohtani. Castillo has a 5-4 record with a 2.71 ERA and 105 strikeouts, while Ohtani is 10-7 with a 2.68 ERA and 157 punchouts. Both starters can pitch a gem anytime they take the bump, making this matchup compelling. It also explains tonight’s low total of 7.

Ohtani was good in his one-start against the M’s this season, but the difference tonight could be the lack of experience the Angels have had against Seattle’s righthander. There’s plenty of video to watch of Castillo, but there’s nothing quite like stepping into the batter’s box against one of the best arms in the league. With that, there’s definite value in the visitors tonight, who show value at -116 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Mariners moneyline (-116)