Bohm, Realmuto Best National League Player Props August 25 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

With a very tiny amount of action in the National League tonight, we’re targeting a trio of Philadelphia Phillies players poised to have big games.

With some of the injuries that the Philadelphia Phillies have had to deal with this season, the emergence of Alec Bohm as a threat in their batting order has helped keep this team afloat offensively. Bohm has hit ten home runs and has a .298 batting average while also playing a solid third base. In addition, the Phillies slugger has been on a tear over the past seven games, hitting two home runs and tallying ten RBI, along with a .973 OPS. Those numbers should continue to play well in this matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, which has already seen the Phillies perform big offensive. The Reds are expected to send righthander Justin Dunn to the mound, and he’s struggled early in his MLB career. Bohm is currently listed with a value price of +500 to homer tonight, and those odds should generate traction from bettors.

Sticking with Phillies batters, J.T. Realmuto has been finding more consistency at the plate and is one of the reasons the team has increased its lead in the Wild Card race. The Phillies catcher struggled in the first half of the year, but he’s gotten things going and has been one of the hottest hitters in the game over the last two weeks. Even though he had a good stretch last week, he’s been better during the previous seven games, putting together a .429 batting average in 28 at-bats, along with one home run and five RBI. Against an inexperienced Reds starter, Realmuto’s veteran presence should help him stay hot at the dish and know how to take advantage of this juicy situation. Knowing that, targeting him to record a multi-hit game has a lot of value at +230 and deserves consideration.

Completing the trifecta is Phillies starter, Aaron Nola. The veteran righthander has been arguably the team’s most consistent threat in the rotation and a strikeout beast. Nola has put together an 8-10 record, with a 3.25 ERA and 174 strikeouts in just 157 and 2/3 innings. Unsurprisingly, the Reds strikeout at the fourth highest rate in MLB, which bodes well for Nola continuing to pile up the strikeouts. Over his last six starts, Nola has struck out eight or more hitters in four of them, meaning targeting that number tonight is something bettors should consider. Nola is currently priced at -113 to strike out eight or more batters, and although it’s not a plus-money price, there’s still a lot to like about this number.