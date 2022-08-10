Braves Calling Up Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Atlanta Braves beat writer Justin Toscano, the team has called up top infield prospect Vaughn Grissom from Double-A Mississippi.

Breaking: The Braves are calling up top prospect Vaughn Grissom. Like Michael Harris, they’re bringing him up straight from Double A. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 10, 2022

Atlanta’s management is taking an identical approach with Grissom as it did teammate Michael Harris II, bypassing Triple-A and heading straight to the big leagues.

Grissom has dominated the minors this season, slashing .324/.405/.494 with 14 home runs, 77 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases across 96 games between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi.

The 21-year-old has a realistic shot of cracking the Braves’ starting lineup given the injuries to Ozzie Albies (foot; 60-day IL) and, most recently, Orlando Arcia, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

Assuming he earns the start, Grissom’s major league debut will come against the Boston Red Sox and their starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. It’s a favorable matchup as Pivetta holds a 4.51 ERA while allowing 17 home runs in 22 starts, making Grissom a potentially intriguing option in fantasy leagues and DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Braves at -148 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.