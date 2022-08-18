Braves to Start Ace Max Fried on Thursday by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Braves announced via Twitter that they have activated Max Fried from the 7-day injured list, and he will start tonight against the New York Mets. Fried was on the injured list due to a concussion after he hit his head trying to make a play on a weakly hit ground ball in his latest outing. The Braves are glad to have their ace back in time for this final matchup of a four-game series against the New York Mets. They need to take every game they can to trim the gap in the NL East.

Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

The Braves took the first two games of this critical four-game series against the Mets. However, they dropped last night’s game and are in grave danger of losing an opportunity to gain ground in the standings. They will be able to pick up two games on the Mets if they can defeat Jacob deGrom this evening. Having Fried on the mound gives them the best chance. If you think the Braves will take the series tonight, bet them at +112 underdogs on Fanduel Sportsbook.