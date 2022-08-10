Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam Drawing Praise by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Denver Broncos suffered a brutal blow last week when it was revealed that wide receiver Tim Patrick had suffered a torn ACL and would miss the entire 2022 season.

Looking to replace Patrick’s production, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam appears poised to do just that.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett praised Okwuegbunam’s performance in training camp, saying, “He’s been absolutely splendid going out there right now. He’s been going out there, and we’ve been putting him all over the place, from motioning, playing wide, playing ‘F,’ and doing all kinds of different things. He still has some things he’s got to work on, but he’s definitely improving.”

Hackett’s words imply that Okwuegbunam has begun to separate himself from rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, whom Denver selected in the third round of April’s draft.

In fantasy circles, Okwuegbunam is shaping up to be a viable sleeper candidate for a position with several uninspiring options.

