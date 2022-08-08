Browns RB Kareem Hunt Resumes Practicing by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Scott Petrak of brownszone.com, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has resumed practicing with the team.

Entering the final season of a two-year, $12 million deal signed in 2020, Hunt staged a “hold in,” missing team drills on Saturday and Sunday with the hopes of securing a long-term extension.

The 27-year-old also demanded a trade – something Browns’ management has no intention of satisfying.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski voiced his displeasure with Hunt’s actions, saying, “If our players are healthy, they practice.”

Signed by the Browns in 2019, the former Kansas City Chief has formed one of the league’s elite running back tandems alongside starter Nick Chubb. Hunt’s best season with the team came in 2020, when he racked up 1,145 total yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he could not replicate that success this past season, as injuries limited the Ohio native to just eight games.

Health permitting, Hunt remains one of fantasy football’s most valuable handcuffs and could be a decent production source for owners who employ the zero running back strategy.

