Bruins Odds: How Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci Returns Impacted Prices

The Bruins received quite a lift Monday with the official announcements regarding Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and those developments caused Boston’s betting prices to ascend up the boards as well.

NESN’s betting analyst Sam Panayotovich shared how Bergeron and Krejci returning caused Boston to go from 30-to-1 to 24-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at Circa Sportsbook in Las Vegas.

Bruins down from 30-1 to 24-1 to win Stanley Cup at @CircaSports after Bergeron, Krejci signings. Hockey guru Jeff Davis says B's might be second best team in Atlantic when fully healthy. — Sammy P (@spshoot) August 8, 2022

DraftKings Sportsbook also made some tweaks to Boston’s prices Monday afternoon. The Bruins, who were 35-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup around the time of the announcements, now are 28-to-1 on DraftKings to claim Lord Stanley. The Black and Gold’s conference prices also moved from 16-to-1 to 13-to-1 while the odds to win the Atlantic Division went from +1600 to +1200.

FanDuel Sportsbook now has the Bruins listed at 8-to-1 to win the division, but that’s the biggest difference in comparison to DraftKings. FanDuel has Boston 27-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup and 15-to-1 to win the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins, it’s worth noting, were 22-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup on DraftKings one day after the 2022-23 campaign concluded. So, in the grand scheme of the offseason, oddsmakers actually have lengthened Boston’s odds over the course of the last month and a half.