Bucs QB Tom Brady to Miss Time Due to Personal Reasons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that quarterback Tom Brady would be away from the team for the next ten days for personal reasons. This news comes after Brady was not at practice on Thursday or Friday due to personal matters. While this will likely not impact Brady’s availability for the regular season, his absence opens the door for Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask to get additional reps in practice and their upcoming preseason games. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

Buccaneers’ training camp has been filled with storylines as it began with Leonard Fournette being overweight, then Mike Evans tweaking his hamstring, and now Tom Brady’s two-week absence. There is speculation that this could impact Tampa Bay in the regular season and derail Brady’s quest for one last Super Bowl. On Fanduel Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are -125 to go under their season win total of 11.5.