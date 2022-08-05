Bucs RB Leonard Fournette Looking Great in Camp by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Scott Reynolds of PewterReport shared that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is shining in training camp. This comes weeks after concerns that Fournette came into camp overweight and out of shape. However, Todd Bowles declared that Fournette is already back in game shape. According to reports, he’s looked fast and explosive, which is good news because the Bucs have indicated that they will be running the ball a bit more this season.Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

