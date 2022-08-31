Buying Justin Fields Hype Among Three Bets To Make On Bears For 2022 A jump coming in Year 2 for Justin Fields, perhaps? by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NFL season rapidly approaching, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market.

We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots season outlook on our NESN shows “The Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.” Here on NESNBets.com, we have countless articles on how to bet the Pats.

Now, let’s examine how to bet on the NFC North. We’ll focus on the rebuilding Chicago Bears. Here are three ways that I’m going to bet on young quarterback Justin Fields and company.

Windy City wins

I may be one of the only people outside of Chicago who thinks the Bears won’t be as bad as everybody is predicting. The Bears’ win total is set at 6 at most sportsbooks. I am willing to bet the Over at +150 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. I certainly don’t have a ton of confidence or conviction in making this bet. This team, however, looks like a competitive team on paper. The Bears don’t have glaring holes all over the roster. The biggest concern is the offensive line, and the biggest question mark is at quarterback with Fields. I have faith in Fields. I was hoping that the Bears would have done more to build around him over the offseason, but ultimately, they chose instead to lean on Fields being a dynamic playmaker to elevate the team offensively. Fields impressed during the preseason, finishing with a 76% completion percentage, 243 yards and three touchdowns. If Chicago can play solid defense per usual and Fields can continue to make strides, the Bears can cash this ticket.

Running of the Bears

Although I like Over the win total for the Bears, I had to get creative for my other two bets on Chicago. I found some team parlays that I like on DraftKings. You already know how I feel about Fields, but I also feel strongly about one of his only weapons in running back David Montgomery. In just three short years of his young career, Montgomery has toted the rock over 700 times. He’s also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark one season and got close to that milestone in his two other years as well. With the dual-threat ability of Fields beside him, I think Montgomery and Fields together will provide a strong running game for the Bears. That’s why I’m betting the Over 1,499.5 rushing yards combined for both Fields and Montgomery at +110 available on DraftKings.

The full Monty

My last bet on the Bears focuses solely on Montgomery. I’m going to stick with my theme of DraftKings parlay specials. If Montgomery stays healthy, I have confidence in him to have a big, breakout season for the Bears. He finished just shy of 900 yards rushing last season while only playing in 13 games. If Montgomery can put together 17 total games, I love the Over 900.5 rushing yards and 7.5 total touchdowns combined at +290 on DraftKings. The Bears’ brand can always be counted on to have a strong defense and an effective run game. This season will be no different in Chicago.