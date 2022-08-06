Calgary Flames Sign Jonathan Huberdeau to a Contract Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The team’s official website reports that the Calgary Flames have signed Jonathan Huberdeau to a contract extension.

"I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice."



HUBY IS HERE TO STAY! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 5, 2022

The extension is for eight years and $84 million. Huberdeau was traded to the Flames along with MacKenzie Weegar, a prospect, and a conditional first-round pick in 2025 for Matthew Tkachuk in late July. Most were already considering this trade a win for the Flames, but now that they have locked up Huberdeau, this is almost a sure windfall for the team.

The Flames needed to add skill to their offense after losing Johnny Gaudreau in free agency to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau took less money from the Jackets to leave Calgary. Tkachuk had let it be known that he would also not re-sign with the Flames once his contract was up. Rumors abound that Weegar is also open to a contract extension to stay in Calgary as he can become a free agent after the season.

The Flames had a disappointing end to their 2021-22 season when they lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs. They stand at +2100 to bring home the Stanley Cup next season. You can find the odds for every NHL team to win the cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.