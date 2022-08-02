Cardinals Activate WR Marquise Brown from Active/NFI List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Arizona Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake, the team has activated wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the active/NFI list.

The #AZCardinals have activated wide receiver Marquise Brown (hamstring) from the Non-Football Injury list (NFI), signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and released wide receiver Christian Blake. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 2, 2022

Brown had been dealing with a hamstring injury, although the organization never perceived the issue to be overly serious.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old will have to wait a little longer to renew his chemistry with his former college quarterback Kyler Murray, as Murray will be sidelined for at least five days after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

Arizona acquired Brown from the Baltimore Ravens on Draft Night in exchange for a first-round pick. The former Oklahoma Sooner seemingly welcomed the change of scenery after reports surfaced he was unhappy with how he was being utilized in the Ravens’ offense. With DeAndre Hopkins set to miss Arizona’s first six games due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, Brown’s presence becomes even more vital.

Playing with a quarterback that better suits his skill set, Brown is shaping up to be a solid WR2 in 2022 fantasy leagues, particularly in the early portion of the regular season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals at +118 odds to make the playoffs.