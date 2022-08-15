Castellanos, Olson Best National League Player Props August 15 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Philadelphia Phillies are hanging onto the third Wild Card position in the National League, and they now have a series against the Cincinnati Reds, which they should be able to feast. Not only have Reds pitchers struggled, but they also pitch in the least pitcher-friendly ballpark in baseball. Multiple Philadelphia players likely warrant consideration in this juicy matchup, but the one that sticks out the most is a former Red in Nick Castellanos. Castellanos has performed well in previous matchups against Cincinnati starter Mike Minor, including two home runs and a .364 batting average in 11 at-bats. Those numbers should play favorably, making the Phillies’ slugger someone you can target to homer, currently priced at +290.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are set to collide for another important series this week, with a solid pitching matchup on tap. The Braves have one of the most feared lineups in baseball, and there’s always the potential for this team to put up numbers. There are some Braves hitters with success against tonight’s Met’s starter, Carlos Carrasco, specifically Matt Olson. Carrasco has pitched well for the Mets with a respectable 3.76 ERA, but Olson has two home runs and a .455 batting average in 11 at-bats against him. There’s a reason that the Braves’ first baseman has the highest odds in this game to homer at +260. Olson has mashed 24 home runs, so he’s someone to consider in this matchup.

There are no two ways around it; the Los Angeles Dodgers are far and away the best team in MLB. They continue to improve offensively and have some of the best starting pitching in the league. There are no sizable holes on this roster, making them a team with value on most slates. Tonight is no different, with the Dodgers expected to send lefthander Julio Urias to the bump against the Milwaukee Brewers. Urias has dazzled, owning a 12-6 record, a 2.49 ERA, and 117 strikeouts. Those numbers should look good, especially against a Brewers lineup that hasn’t offered much consistency this season. The Brew Crew strikes out at the eighth highest rate in baseball this season, giving Urias’s strikeout prop of seven, priced at -104, value as a result.