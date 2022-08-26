Changing Of NFC North Guard Among Three Vikings Bets For 2022 Season If the Packers fall back, expect the Vikings to benefit by Travis Thomas 29 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the preseason in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market. We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots season outlook on our NESN shows “The Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.”

Here on NESN.com, we have countless articles on how to bet the Pats. Now, let’s examine how to bet on the NFC North. We’ll focus on Kirk Cousins and the new-look Minnesota Vikings. Here are three ways that I’m going to bet on Captain Kirk and company. Let’s start with the win total.

Up and over

To fully understand my support of the Minnesota Vikings, you must first understand that I don’t believe in the Green Bay Packers this season. Some of my affinity for a team that has continued to come up short since the arrival of QB Kirk Cousins, is that I am fading future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The loss of Davante Adams mixed with the continued bizarre behavior of Rodgers in the offseason only pushes me closer to the Vikings. With a new offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell and all the weapons fully healthy in Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen, I’m betting the over nine wins available at most sportsbooks for -130.

Kings of the North

If you are going to bet on the Vikings to exceed their win total, then you might as well sprinkle them to win the division as well. Outside of the Bears, this division will be competitive. The Lions are better as all those high draft picks over the years are starting to come into their own. The Packers will always be viable with Rodgers at QB, but it would be irresponsible to think that they didn’t have a bad offseason. Meanwhile, the Vikings added dynamic pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith in free agency, re-signed Cousins and hired a new head coach. If there was ever a time to capture great value on betting against the Packers, it’s now. I’ll take Minnesota to win the NFC North at the wonderful price of +275 available at DraftKings.

Thielen and dealin’

My last bet on this team will be on Thielen, the aging wide receiver. It was a down year for Thielen last season, but he missed four games because of injuries and COVID. That’s why his projected numbers are so low this season. I’m anticipating his statistics to mirror his healthy 2020 season of 74 grabs, 925 yards and 14 touchdowns. Another advantage that Thielen will have this season is playing in a new system. Prior to O’Connell’s arrival, the Vikings were more of a run-first, defensive-driven type of team. I’m betting on the combo of O’Connell and Cousins to open things up for Thielen this season. Bet the Over 69.5 receptions, 750.5 receiving yards and 7.5 receiving touchdowns available at most sportsbooks.