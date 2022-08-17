Chargers Sign S Derwin James to Record-Breaking Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was seeking a record contract extension. Well, ask, and you shall receive.

Sources: #Chargers S Derwin James is signing a 4-year extension averaging $19.1M per year making him the highest paid Safety in NFL history. The deal includes a record-breaking $42M guaranteed. James makes a record $29M in year 1. Contract done by David Mulugheta of Athletes 1st — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have signed James to a four-year deal worth $76.4 million.

James’ annual salary of $19.1 million makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The contract also includes $42 million in guaranteed money, a record for the position.

It’s a well-deserved raise for a player who, when healthy, has been a standout in LA’s secondary. Across his first four NFL seasons, James has earned two First-Team All-Pro selections (2018, 2021). The 26-year-old missed most of the 2019 campaign and all of 2020 due to injury.

A first-round pick of the Chargers in 2018, James had been a hold-in at LA’s training camp, refusing to practice until his contract situation was resolved. With negotiations now in the rearview mirror, the Florida native can focus solely on football, where he will look to help lead the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has James at +4000 odds to win 2022-23 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.