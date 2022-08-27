Chicago Cubs C Willson Contreras Back in the Starting Lineup by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cubs’ official website reports that Willson Contreras returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Chicago Cubs.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at American Family Field. pic.twitter.com/bS9LBFeB9R — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 26, 2022

Contreras had been dealing with an ankle sprain that had kept him off the field since Monday. Contreras went 0-4 with a run scored as the Cubs defeated the Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings. Contreras has had a solid season for the Cubs with 20 home runs, 52 RBI, and 61 runs while batting .248 in 102 games.

It was a bit of a shock that Contreras remained with the Cubs past the trade deadline. Most assumed he would be on his way, maybe to the New York Mets or possibly even the San Diego Padres. Perhaps the asking price was too high.