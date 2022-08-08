College Football Odds: Coaches Agree With Bookmakers, Favor Alabama Alabama has +190 odds to take home the crown in 2023 by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Alabama Crimson Tide ready to rebound from their National Championship loss and regain control over the college football world in 2022? Coaches and bookmakers around the country seem to think so.

USA Today released their annual preseason coaches poll on Monday, with Alabama slotting in at No. 1 for the second-consecutive year. The poll was voted on by a panel of 66 major college football coaches: Alabama received 54 first-place votes, with Georgia (6), Ohio State (5) and Texas (1) sharing the leftovers.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 teams this preseason, according to the poll.

1. Alabama (1,634 points)

2. Ohio State (1,564)

3. Georgia (1,542)

4. Clemson (1,356)

5. Notre Dame (1,284)

6. Michigan (1,232)

7. Texas A&M (1,219)

8. Utah (1,134)

9. Oklahoma (1,097)

10. Baylor (891)

Trust in Alabama stretches beyond the coaches poll, as Nick Saban’s squad also has the best odds to take home the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, according to BetMGM.

Alabama: +190

Ohio State: +350

Georgia: +350

Clemson: +1200

Texas A&M: +2000

USC: +2000

Oklahoma: +3500

Notre Dame: +4000

Texas: +4000

Michigan: +5000

Utah: +5000

The more things change in college football, the more they stay the same.