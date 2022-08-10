Colts WR Parris Campbell Eager to Put Injuries Behind Him by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Since being selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, wide receiver Parris Campbell has appeared in 15 of a possible 49 games due to a litany of injuries.

Entering 2022, Campbell is eager to finally put those injury woes behind him.

“My career thus far hasn’t been what I’ve wanted it to be,” said Campbell. “That’s about to change. . . . In the past, I don’t want to say I took things for granted or didn’t appreciate it, but like now, I appreciate it and the abilities I’ve been blessed with that much more. I had the game taken away from me three straight years. I had to sit at home. Going through all of this has changed my mindset. I’ve been blessed to rehab from some serious injuries that some guys don’t come back from. The opportunity I have now, it’s everything. It’s everything.”

Despite his history, the Colts remain committed to Campbell having a meaningful role. When full-go, the 25-year-old and his 4.31 speed add a dynamic element to Indy’s offense that is nearly impossible to keep off the field.

From a fantasy perspective, if Campbell can finally stay healthy, he could be one of the better values. Here’s hoping the former Buckeye’s ailments are a thing of the past.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as odds-on-favorites to capture the AFC South Division at -120.