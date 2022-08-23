Commanders’ Chase Young’s Injury Puts Blow On NFL Award Chances Young will miss the first four games of the season, maybe more by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pass-rusher Chase Young will miss the first four games of the NFL season, and he might be out even more.

The Washington Commanders placed the 23-year-old on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday after he opened camp on the active/PUP list. Young tore tearing his right ACL and MCL in a Nov. 14 game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young underwent reconstructive surgery, lengthening his recovery time.

NFL teams had until Tuesday 4 p.m. ET to get their rosters down to 80 players, and the move with Young was done in order to meet that threshold.

The four games Young will miss will be matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted the Commanders will need Young to be “100% healthy before he’s active.” And Washington will likely use up as much time as possible, since they aren’t expected to be competitive in the NFC East. There were still some intriguing bets to make on the Commanders this season, but those with Young tickets will likely not see them cash.

Young was in line for two NFL awards. The star defensive end had +2000 odds to win Defensive Player of the Year, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. And he had +1400 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year. A $100 bet on those odds would have paid out $2,100 and $1,500, respectively.

The Commanders’ defensive end would need to put up massive numbers in what appears to be half a season lost to win these awards, and he’ll have to out compete other top contenders like Aaron Donald, Michah Parsons T.J. Watt.

It’s unlikely that scenario occurs, so bets on Young before Tuesday are likely loser bets and those who may have been interested in placing a wager on Young to win an award for the 2022-23 season will, smartly, stay away.