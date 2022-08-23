Commanders Place DE Chase Young on Reserve/PUP List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Commanders will enter 2022 minus one of their key defensive players.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have placed star edge rusher Chase Young on the reserve/PUP list, and he will miss at least Washington’s first four regular season contests.

The #Commanders have moved pass-rusher Chase Young to Reserve/PUP, meaning he’s out 4 games and potentially more. They’ll need him 100% healthy before he’s active. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2022

Young continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 of last season.

The news, while a blow, comes as no surprise as head coach Ron Rivera said in July the team would not rush Young back and that he ultimately expected the 23-year-old to miss regular season action.

Drafted second overall in the 2020 Draft, Young has endured an up and down start to his NFL career. After earning Rookie of the Year honors, the former Buck Eye recorded just 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2021 before his ACL tear.

One of the league’s more disappointing units last season, the Commanders’ defense will be matched up with the Jaguars, Lions, Eagles, and Cowboys in weeks 1-4.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Washington at +152 odds to make the postseason.