Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Practicing with Punt Team

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson’s fantasy prospects are trending in the wrong direction.

According to Commanders beat writer Sam Fortier, Gibson is practicing with Washington’s punt team and the third-string offense.

RB Antonio Gibson is playing the slot on punt block, which I believe is a new development.



STs coordinator Nate Kaczor likes RBs in the slot bc the role is similar to pass protection. In the past, it’s been rookie Brian Robinson. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 16, 2022

Head coach Ron Rivera appears to be punishing Gibson for his fumble in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. The 24-year-old, who has struggled with ball security throughout his NFL career, was called out by Rivera postgame:

“Antonio’s got to run harder,” said Rivera. “When he starts to shuffle and go sideways, that’s when he struggles…Sometimes he tries to make a big play. Every play is designed to score, but when it’s not going to score… you’ve got to understand, if it’s not there, just stick my foot in the ground and get what I can and protect the ball.”

Meanwhile, 2022 third-round running back Brian Robinson thrived, rushing six times for 26 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 15 yards.

At this point, Gibson cannot be recommended as anything more than a late-round selection in 2022 fantasy leagues with the hopes he can earn back the trust of his coaching staff.

