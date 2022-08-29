Commanders RB Brian Robinson “In Good Spirits” by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports that Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is “in good spirits.”

Ron Rivera said he doesn’t have an update on RB Brian Robinson’s health but that visiting with him last night at the hospital was “a relief” and “kind of cool” because Robinson was in such good spirits.



No timeline for Robinson’s return, Rivera added. pic.twitter.com/dXHROYksw1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 29, 2022

Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday in an attempted robbery. Fortunately, the 23-year-old suffered no life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition.

Head coach Ron Rivera visited Robinson in the hospital and released the following statement:

“I just got done visiting with Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out, and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Before the shooting, Robinson was in line to serve as Washington’s lead back in 2022, outplaying last year’s starter Antonio Gibson throughout training camp and preseason. When Robinson ultimately returns to the team is unclear.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Commanders at +152 odds to make the playoffs.