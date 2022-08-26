Cubs, Braves National League Best Bets for August 26 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.Chicago Cubs (+130) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-154) Total: 7.5 (O -102, U -120)

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series tonight from American Family Field. The visitors enter this matchup after losing three-of-five games against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals, while the Brewers dropped two-of-three to the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. As a result of their series loss, the Brewers have now fallen to six games behind the Cards in the NL Central while also being 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card seed in the NL.

Pitching has been better than expected from the Cubs, while the Brewers haven’t gotten the same consistency they’ve been used to from their entire rotation. The Cubs are expected to send lefthander Justin Steele to the bump, while the Brewers will be countering with Freddy Peralta. Steele has been consistently good for the Cubs and has a 4-7 record, paired with a 3.25 ERA and 120 strikeouts, while Peralta is 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 65 punchouts. Both pitchers have been effective against the opposition, which should create a low-scoring environment, highlighted by the low total set at 7.5.

As much as the Brewers likely enjoy this matchup on paper against a Cubs team that currently sits 17 games under .500, this hasn’t been a cakewalk for teams taking on Chicago of late. The Cubs are 6-4 over their past ten and aren’t a pushover, so siding with Steele on the mound and the value the team presents on the moneyline at +130 is appetizing on this slate.

Best Bet: Cubs moneyline (+130)

The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals will collide for a three-game series beginning tonight from Busch Stadium. Both teams enter this matchup currently occupying playoff spots in the National League, with the Braves holding down the top Wild Card position while the Cardinals are piling up wins and owning a sizable lead in the NL Central. The Braves have cut the New York Mets’ lead down in the NL East to two games and have an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Cards share that same record over that stretch of games. It’s not often you see a team like the Cardinals being home underdogs like tonight, but that’s what happens when you also go up against a Braves team that is just as hot and who will be starting a pitcher the Cardinals struggled immensely against earlier this year.

Pitching should be a strength of both clubs in this series, but there’s little doubt the visiting Braves hold the edge. The Braves will send rookie sensation Spencer Strider to the bump, while the Cardinals are expected to counter with trade deadline addition Jose Quintana. Strider has been a great addition to the Braves rotation and owns a 7-4 record with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts, while Quintana is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 105 strikeouts. On July 7, Strider pitched a gem against the Cardinals, tallying six innings and giving up two hits while striking out 12 batters. Even though it was just one start, it’s clear the Cardinals have difficulty seeing the ball from the righthander, which could again be a concern in this matchup.

There’s a reason the Braves are favorites on the moneyline at -158, but that price isn’t great for bettors. Even with the Cardinals playing good baseball, the Braves have some value on the run line at +110.

Best Bet: Braves run line (+110)