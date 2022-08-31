Cy Young Contender Scratched From Start Following Pregame Bullpen McClanahan is among the three favorites to win AL Cy Young by Keagan Stiefel 27 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Rays appear to be dealing with yet another injury to one of their star pitchers.

Rays starter and American League Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan was scratched from his start Tuesday after he appeared to suffer an injury during his pregame bullpen session. Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida reported the injury was being called a left shoulder impingement, with the Rays working on scheduling imaging for the star lefty.

You can see McClanahan leave the bullpen prior to the game here, via Twitter video from Bally Sports Sun: Rays.

McClanahan has been nails for Tampa Bay this season, going 11-5 with a 2.20 earned run average and 182 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings. He also started the All-Star Game for the AL.

Given his stellar season, the 25-year-old is firmly in the running for the AL Cy Young award. He has the third-best odds to win at +700, behind Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander (-400) and Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease (+500), according to BetMGM data analyst Drew O’Dell. McClanahan has commanded the fourth-highest ticket count (10.1%) and the second-highest handle (14.2%), according to O’Dell.

The Rays entered Tuesday one game up in the AL wild card standings.