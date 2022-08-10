Despite Odds, This Andrew Benintendi Bet Might Not Be Long Shot It Appears Benny has been off to the races in New York by Scott Neville 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Could Andrew Benintendi become a vehicle for betting success as a member of the New York Yankees? He certainly was on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old outfielder swiped a bag against the Seattle Mariners that proved to be quite profitable for some. Benny had +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to steal a base. A $100 bet paid out $1100. The bet proved to be the second most profitable bet of all Major League Baseball money makers on the sportsbook Tuesday and raised an intriguing question: Should you throw a little cash on Benny’s legs on a regular basis?

Benintendi only has seven steals on the season but three have come in his 12 games with the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone appears to want to utilize his new outfielder’s speed with regularity. In a small sample size, Benny has successfully stolen a bag in 25% of his games with the Yankees and attempted a steal in 33% of games.

His recent uptick in attempts combined with a .380 on-base percentage this season bodes well for the bet to cash with regularity. The best part of the bet is that the odds are so long that he only needs to cash 20% of the time for bettors should come out far ahead.

Benintendi is not going to lead the league in steals, but he’ll swipe enough bags with long odds that it can be a low-risk, high-reward play as long as he continues to run.