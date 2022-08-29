Diamondbacks, Padres National League Best Bets for August 29 by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.Philadelphia Phillies (-186) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+156) Total: 9 (O -102, U -120)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off a three-game series tonight from Chase Field. The Phillies enter this matchup after winning two-of-three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, while the D-Backs swept the struggling Chicago White Sox. Arizona owns a 6-4 record over their past ten games and will look to continue playing spoiler in the playoff race, while the Phillies are 7-3 over that same sample size. Philadelphia occupies the second Wild Card position in the National League and has a four-game buffer in their playoff positioning, while Arizona sits eight games below .500 on the season. Even though their record doesn’t look impressive, the D-Backs have done an excellent job of staying in games, and that credit should go to a rotation that’s been much better than expected in 2022.

Pitching should again be a strength for both sides in this matchup, which is set to feature a battle of the lefthanders with a total set at nine. The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the bump, while the Diamondbacks will counter with veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner. Suarez owns an 8-5 record, paired with a 3.38 ERA and 102 strikeouts, while Bumgarner is 6-13 with a 4.53 ERA and 97 punchouts. Bumgarner has been more effective at home, owning a 5-5 record with a 3.97 ERA, while Suarez has been on the road, posting a 2.41 ERA. This might give you some pause if you’re looking towards the D-Backs’ in this contest, as the Phillies are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -188.

Even with Suarez being more consistent on the road, the Diamondbacks are playing some good baseball right now, and they have value on the moneyline. The D-Backs bats came alive in their weekend set with the White Sox, and their +156 moneyline price is appealing.

Best Bet: Diamondbacks moneyline (+156)

San Diego Padres (+108) vs. San Francisco Giants (-126) Total: 7 (O -122, U +100)

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series tonight from Oracle Park. The Padres enter this contest after taking two-of-three games from the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, while the Giants were swept by the Minnesota Twins. San Diego currently owns a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card position in the National League, while the Giants have fallen out of the race and sit 7.5 games back. The Padres haven’t been able to find much consistency since the trade deadline and own a 5-5 record over their past ten games, while the Giants have now lost four straight and are 2-8 over that same sample size.

Pitching should take center stage for this matchup, with a relatively low scoring total set at seven. The visiting Padres will send righthander Mike Clevinger to the bump, while the Giants will counter with Carlos Rodon. Both of these starters have been effective in 2022, with the Padres righthander owning a 4-5 record with a 3.59 ERA and 70 strikeouts, while Rodon is 12-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 189 punchouts. On paper, this matchup may favor the home side with how good their lefthanded starter has been, but that shouldn’t discount Clevinger’s success, so there could be value with the Padres. Clevinger has succeeded in a limited sample size against the Giants, which could factor into your decision-making.

The Giants haven’t been consistent of late, and their offense has been struggling, so it’s hard to consider them even with Rodon’s dominance. San Diego needs to start stringing together wins, and the plus-money value they present on the moneyline at +108 is challenging to pass up.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (+108)