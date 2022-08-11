Dodgers SP Dustin May Ready for Final Rehab Start on Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Wednesday that pitcher Dustin May would make one more rehab start on Sunday. If all goes well, the initial plan is for him to return to the rotation during their next homestand against the Miami Marlins. May underwent Tommy John Surgery in May of last year but looked dominant before his injury. In 2021, he had a 2.74 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and racked up 35 strikeouts in just 23 innings. He looked like his old self in his most recent rehab appearance as he allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight as he built his pitch count up to 68. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

The Dodgers are currently the odds on favorites to win the World Series at +330 on Fanduel Sportsbook. May’s return will help bolster a starting rotation missing Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. When those two return, May could be delegated to the bullpen. His talent as a sixth starting option shows how deep and formidable the Dodgers are.