Dodgers' Will Smith and Cody Bellinger Sitting Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the third game of their four-game series against the Miami Marlins without two of their starters. Manager Dave Roberts submitted his lineup card without Will Smith and Cody Bellinger, giving the regulars a breather on Sunday.

Smith and Bellinger have struggled this week. The Dodgers catcher has a forgettable .498 on-base plus slugging percentage over the past seven days, recording three hits and four strikeouts in 17 at-bats. Bellinger has been marginally more effective, going 4-for-17, albeit with only one of those hits going for extra bases for a .294 slugging percentage.

Austin Barnes replaces Smith behind home plate and will be catching Julio Urias on Sunday while Trayce Thompson gets the start in center.

The Dodgers were hamstrung by Sandy Alcantara on Saturday and will be looking to secure at least a split of the series with a win Sunday. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances, installing LA as prohibitive -290 favorites.