Donovan Mitchell Trade Inevitable? Odds Suggest So (With Clear Favorite) Are the Jazz and Knicks eyeing an NBA blockbuster? by Ricky Doyle 38 minutes ago

The New York Knicks continue to be linked to Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, to the point where a trade between the teams certainly feels inevitable this NBA offseason.

The odds also point to Mitchell suiting up for the Knicks — not the Jazz — when the 2022-23 campaign tips off.

The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing league sources, that the Knicks and Jazz recently reengaged in trade talks involving Mitchell after several weeks without discussions. A deal reportedly isn’t imminent — there reportedly is no traction between the sides — but it’s clear New York is interested in Mitchell, who is under contract with Utah through the 2025-26 season.

DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday night had the Knicks listed as -550 favorites for which team Mitchell will play his next regular-season minute for in 2022-23. The Jazz have the second-shortest odds at +650, followed by the Miami Heat at +700 and the Brooklyn Nets at +1000.

The Knicks were -225 favorites — followed by the Jazz at +200 and the Heat at +350 — when we examined Mitchell’s next-team odds last week, so there’s been significant line movement, perhaps in reaction to Tuesday’s report regarding the new talks between New York and Utah.

There’s actually some pretty good value in betting the Jazz, seeing as they’re Mitchell’s current employer and don’t need to trade the three-time All-Star. The Jazz recently dealt fellow franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert, but The Athletic noted Tuesday that Utah has set a high price for Mitchell and that he’s believed to be comfortable with either outcome (trade or no trade).

Looking for another value play? The Charlotte Hornets (+1500) and Washington Wizards (+2000) could be worth a sprinkle based on their long odds combined with The Athletic reporting Tuesday they’re among the other teams pursuing Mitchell.