Eagles Acquire DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson From Saints by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL.com, the Philadelphia Eagles have acquired defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

New Orleans’ fourth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Gardner-Johnson, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022. While the 24-year-old was hoping to ink a long-term extension in the Big Easy, the two sides were reportedly far apart in negotiations before Tuesday’s deal.

In Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson should immediately slot in as the Eagles starting safety, particularly after the team announced the release of fellow defensive backs Jaquiski Tartt and Anthony Harris.

Gardner-Johnson had been the Saints top slot corner the past two seasons. Through 43 regular season games, he’s tallied 161 tackles, five interceptions, and three sacks.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles at -198 on the moneyline for Week 1’s contest against the Detroit Lions.