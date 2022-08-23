Expectations Low for Chicago Bears Entering 2022-23 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a dismal 6-11 campaign in 2021, expectations are again low for the Chicago Bears in what should be a much more competitive NFC North.

The offensive line continues to be an area of concern for the Bears, who haven’t done a good job surrounding second-year quarterback Justin Fields with the appropriate pieces. As a result, the public has been extremally bearish on Chicago’s prospects entering the upcoming season.

The Green Bay Packers still have Aaron Rodgers at the helm and a great defense, while improvements should be on the horizon for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. That leaves the Bears, who had an uninspiring offseason, as the likeliest candidate for regression.

The BetMGM Sportsbook listed the Bears’ win total heading in 2022 at 6.5, and while that number has held steady, the UNDER opened at +115 and has been bet down to a much less appetizing -190.

Looking at what bettors have done, 77% of tickets have gone towards the UNDER, and 85% of the handle has gravitated in that direction too. This likely says that the Bears have generated some large bets on the UNDER for their win total, in addition to a lot of tickets.

It’s hard to disagree. Moves like the Bears selling off Khalil Mack are likely an indication by the front office that they don’t expect to be competitive soon.

Out of the NFL betting insights from the BetMGM Sportsbook, the Bears have one of the most bet win totals in tickets and the most bet UNDER.

The Bears have the ninth easiest strength of schedule heading into the season. That shows you how little faith bettors have on them, and that’s likely warranted after an offseason that saw the team take a step back from a personnel standpoint.