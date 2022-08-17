Fantasy, Betting Impact Of Aaron Rodgers’ Blunt Take On Packers Receivers Just how much can Rodgers elevate his young receivers? by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

You don’t need to comb through depth chart projections and practice observations to know where the Green Bay Packers receiver room stands. Just ask Aaron Rodgers.

Much has been made about the two-time reigning MVP’s pass-catchers entering the 2022 season. Green Bay made the tough decision to trade all-world receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. The more curious part of that decision-making process, though, was not really being aggressive in an attempt to restock the cupboard.

And while there have been flashes from wideouts down the depth chart, it should surprise no one that Rodgers is already demanding more of those players who have yet to break into the trust tree. As of right now, anyone not named Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins has work to do.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN.com. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

Again, the hierarchy is clear.

Asked Aaron Rodgers if #Packers have a WR pecking order emerging in his mind. He named WR1 Allen Lazard, "premier slot receiver in the league" Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, who 12 says had his best practice today.



"And then there's a lot of opportunity after that." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 16, 2022

So, what does this mean for fantasy football owners as draft season kicks into full gear? For starters, it probably means the arrow goes up even more for running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Though they come with their own fantasy uncertainty, too, as their shared workload is going to be tough to predict.

The fantasy world has made its feelings clear even before Rodgers’ comments. Lazard currently is the highest-drafted Green Bay wideout; he currently ranks 103rd on Fantasy Football Calculator’s average draft position rankings. That would make him the 40th (!) receiver off the board. Watkins, meanwhile, doesn’t show up until the very late rounds — with an ADP of 179 as WR59. Cobb doesn’t even make the cut.

The Packers’ current depth chart has Lazard and Watkins as the top two wideouts, obviously, with rookie Romeo Doubs and Juwann Winfree behind them in the pecking order. That should change soon, or at least the Packers should hope, if and when second-round pick Christian Watson can get up to speed.

For what it’s worth: Doubs carries an ADP of 174 at the moment, while Watson goes off the board a round or so later at 189.

Doubs is an interesting case, and he certainly has the look and feel of a relatively little-known player who helps win some fantasy leagues. The Nevada product might not have the surest fundamentals but has big-play potential. He scored a very impressive touchdown in Green Bay’s preseason opener.

The betting market isn’t exactly sleeping on Doubs — or Watson, for that matter. The early Doubs hype has him all the way up to 14-1 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook. Just six players have shorter odds at the moment. Watson isn’t far behind, either, at +1600.

Where the Packers could get especially frustrating for fantasy owners and weekly props bettors is it might be hard to get a read on them from week to week. Rodgers is one of 13 quarterbacks with a season passing yards prop surpassing 4,000 yards, yet Lazard’s receiving yards total is set at a modest 750.5. Jones, it’s worth mentioning, has a rushing plus receiving yard prop of 1,300.5 yards. Regardless of time share, he’s going to get a lot of touches, it seems.

Green Bay is an interesting case entering 2022. Long an offensive juggernaut, there are legitimate questions about the unit, apparently even in the building. Yet, the Packers are 10-1 to win the Super Bowl, +400 to win the conference and massive favorites for another division crown. Having one of the most talented defenses in the league sure helps, so it shouldn’t come as much surprise if Green Bay plays to the UNDER a lot, especially early on.

Even with the uncertainty, the Pack should be one of the NFL’s best teams again this year, but it just might look different than we’re used to seeing.