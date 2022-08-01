Fantasy Football 2022: Biggest Winners, Losers After NFL Offseason Derek Carr, Broncos skill players have a much-improved fantasy stock by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 NFL campaign is quickly approaching and fantasy football owners surely are getting closer to their respective drafts.

Before making selections, though, we figured it was worth looking back on fantasy players who benefitted most from the offseason.

Anyway, away we go.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr might have had the best offseason of anyone as the Raiders acquired Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. Adams finished the 2021 campaign as WR2 behind only Cooper Kupp, per SportRadar, who put together a historic season himself. Carr now enters the upcoming season with pass catchers including Adams, Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady, after a brief retirement, enters his age-45 season with tight end Rob Gronkowski having announced his own retirement. And while that takes one key fantasy piece away from Brady, the Buccaneers quarterback now will have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones as his receiving corps. That’s a strong group of wideouts with Godwin (WR19) and Evans (WR25) returning after respectable campaigns.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow didn’t exactly benefit from a cast of offensive playmakers entering the fold in Cincinnati. But he did see the Bengals go all-out in solving their offensive line issue. Burrow, who was sacked more times than any quarterback last season, now will play behind a much-improved offensive line with right tackle La’el Collins, right guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras. Burrow will have a lot more time to get the ball to his weapons headlined by Ja’Marr Chase.

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals running back is back in Arizona while Chase Edmonds, Conner’s counterpart in the backfield last season, departed for the Dolphins. Conner took over the goal-line work during the 2021 season, but now should see an exponential uptick in carries while standing alongside Kyler Murray.

Denver Broncos skill players

Fantasy owners undoubtedly will be more inclined to take Broncos skill players given the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson was privileged to have both D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle while the Broncos were hindered by quarterback Drew Lock. Denver’s receiving corps — Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick — and running game featuring Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III will be far better off with Wilson.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott didn’t benefit from the Cowboys trading Collins or receiver Amari Cooper, but having one less receiver taking targets will benefit Lamb. The third-year wideout ranked WR21 in scoring last season and WR22 in totals, per SportRadar. Cooper, meanwhile, ranked WR29 and WR32 in targets. It’s fair to think Lamb’s ranking will shoot up the board with him taking over as Prescott’s clear top wideout.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins did everything they could to give Tagovailoa the chance to prove he’s a franchise signal-caller. Tagovailoa will benefit from having an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel along with a new cast of skill players including Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and running backs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel.

Carolina Panthers skill players

Similar to the Broncos, the Panthers went from having Sam Darnold behind center to likely having Baker Mayfield. D.J. Moore, who finished WR6 in targets but WR27 in points per game, and Robby Anderson might be the biggest to benefit from having the better quarterback. Additionally, a Christian McCaffrey return will take opportunities away, but should give the pass-catchers more favorable matchups.

Losers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

On the losing end of the Adams trade is Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP now will be without his longtime No. 1 option and have a depth chart headlined by Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. Sure, Rodgers is good enough to make players around him better, but there’s no denying his fantasy stock took a hit. Oh yeah, and the Packers have a two-headed attack at running back perhaps taking pass attempts away.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Similar to the Carr-Rodgers mindset, Mahomes saw his No. 1 receiver dealt to the Miami Dolphins. Hill has been one of the most electrifying playmakers in fantasy football during recent seasons, finishing as the WR6 in total scoring last season with Mahomes as his quarterback. Mahomes still has head coach Andy Reid calling plays and tight end Travis Kelce catching passes, but the star signal-caller presents more fantasy uncertainty than he has in years.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

The trade for Hill gives the Dolphins two of the fastest pass-catchers in the NFL, but from a fantasy perspective, Waddle almost certainly will receive less targets with the arrivals of Hill and Cedrick Wilson. Fortunately for Waddle, WR13 in scoring and WR10 in targets last season, the arrival of head coach Mike McDaniel could present some fascinating opportunities with the ball in his hands.