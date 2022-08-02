Fantasy Football 2022: Where To Draft Frequently-Injured Christian McCaffrey? McCaffrey is as good as it gets when healthy by Scott Edwards Jr. 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s a question that might be asked by at least one player in every fantasy football league: Where should I draft Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey?

McCaffrey has been a headache for fantasy owners over the last two seasons given that he’s missed 23 games due to a myriad injuries. It has seemed like each time the Panthers standout was healthy or ready to return, another injury popped up to keep him on the sideline.

Despite his injury concerns and the fact he’s missed as many games as he has, McCaffrey still remains one of the premier options in fantasy football.

McCaffrey played seven games in 2021 and he averaged the lowest scoring output per game (18.2) since his rookie season. But if you look deeper, the former All-Pro had two games where he was injured midway through and thus prevented him from having his usual output. In the five games he completed last season, McCaffrey averaged 23.6 points per contest, per Fantasy Data. No, it’s not to the level of his incredible 29.4 points per game in 2019, but respectable nonetheless.

The fact of the matter is that if he’s healthy, there are few better options in fantasy football.

No one has the ability to put more points up on a week-to-week basis than McCaffrey, but a first-round selection is supposed to be a surefire pick for fantasy owners. Confidently drafting the 26-year-old doesn’t exist, and for good reason. But this is where the “if” comes into the picture.

If McCaffrey can play 16 games or even 80 percent of the season, he is worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. The only other players who are capable of being in the same conversation as him entering draft night are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

We’re going to get bold: McCaffrey should not sneak out of the top four selections in any fantasy draft.

The caution approach is understandable for owners who don’t want to take a risk in the first round, but if the risk presents some 30 points per game it’s tough to overlook. McCaffrey potentially will be playing with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, and that’s a far better option than anyone who played under center for the Panthers last season. Mayfield also likes utilizing the running back in the passing game, which helps McCaffrey’s value.

The hesitancy which comes with selecting McCaffrey makes sense. But there is no player in fantasy football which offers the same upside. He could single-handedly earn a fantasy manager a championship at season’s end.

It’s unlikely McCaffrey will really slide down fantasy draft boards. But if he does, especially if he gets out of the top five, owners have the potential to land the steal of the draft.