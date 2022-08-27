Geno Smith Named Seattle Seahawks Starting Quarterback by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Seahawks have named Geno Smith their starting quarterback to enter the 2022 season, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks Week 1. — Liz Mathews 🎃 (@Liz_Mathews) August 27, 2022

Head Coach Pete Carroll announced after the Hawks lost 27-26 to the Dallas Cowboys in their last preseason game Friday. Smith only played one series in that game versus the Cowboys, going 3-6 for 43 yards and leading the team to a field goal.

The Hawks acquired Drew Lock from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. Still, Lock likely lost any chance at the starting quarterback job when he contracted COVID-19 last week, forcing him to miss the second preseason game and valuable practice time. There are, of course, plenty of rumors that the Hawks will end up with Jimmy Garoppolo, but it seems highly unlikely that the 49ers would trade him within the division, so this may end up being a game of chicken to see when and if the 49ers will be forced to release Garoppolo.