Happ, Pujols Best National League Player Props August 16

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Even though the Chicago Cubs haven’t brought much consistency to the table this season, there’s still been some players that have stood out from the pack. One of those players is utility man Ian Happ, who put together an All-Star campaign in the first half of the season and has been even better for the Cubbies of late. Happ put together an elite performance in last night’s game against the Washington Nationals, mashing a pair of home runs to increase his season total to 12. Over his previous three games, Happ’s power numbers have been noticeable, which bodes well in another good matchup for the Cubs. Happ and the Cubs will take on the Nats, who will send struggling veteran Patrick Corbin to the bump. In eight at-bats against Corbin, Happ has hit .375 and clubbed one long ball, so targeting the red hot hitter to go deep again makes sense. Happ’s home run price is currently set at +360, an excellent number on this slate of games.

In what will be the final season of the illustrious Hall of Fame career of Albert Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger has been one of the hottest hitters in the game over the past month and a half. Pujols has hit ten home runs this season and contributed two massive slams in the Cards’ series-winning victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will be looking for revenge in their series with the Colorado Rockies after dropping two-of-three games last week. The Rockies will start lefthander Kyle Freeland which should benefit Pujols as a lefty masher. Pujols has a near .300 batting average in 17 at-bats against the lefty. With the way Pujols is swinging the bat right now, targeting him to record his 690th career big fly makes a lot of sense at +480.

Things have not been going well for the Milwaukee Brewers of late, and it probably won’t get better up against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are built with success on the mound in mind, and they’ll send one of their most consistent starters to the bump with Brandon Woodruff. The righthander will take on a Dodgers lineup filled with power and athleticism. Still, he has a good 9-3 record, paired with a very nice 3.52 ERA and 109 strikeouts. Those 109 punchouts have come over 92 innings, so he has an impressive strikeout rate. Woodruff has not faced the Dodgers this season but has had some success against them in previous years. Targeting him to record seven or more strikeouts, which he’s done in four of his last seven starts, looks like a solid play. At +114, there’s a lot to like about Woodruff’s number against the Dodgers tonight.