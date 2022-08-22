Hoskins, Arenado Best National League Player Props August 22 by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a puzzling series with the New York Mets that saw them ultimately lose three-of-four games. After not scoring often during the first three games of the series, the Phillies might have something to build off after yesterday’s nine-run performance.

This team has a lot of high-quality hitters, and they’ll head into a series with the Cincinnati Reds, where their offense has the potential to put up big numbers. One of their most prevalent hitters has been first basemen Rhys Hoskins, who’s mashed 26 home runs, including four over his past 15 games.

The Reds are set to send right-hander Luis Cessa to the mound tonight, who Hoskins hit well during a contest earlier this season. During that matchup, Hoskins had two hits, including one home run and three RBI, which means he’s someone that can be targeted tonight. Whenever this slugger has odds higher than +300 to homer in a good matchup, he’s someone that should be grabbed, and that’s exactly the case tonight with his home run prop of +310.

Things have been going about as well as you can hope since the trade deadline for the St. Louis Cardinals, who now own a sizeable five-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. With two of the National League’s top MVP candidates, the Cards have been on fire of late, and some of their best bats have been performing like they’ve proved capable of.

You can make a real argument that Nolan Arenado can win the NL MVP this season, and he’s set to be a player that should be targeted on Monday’s slate of games. Arenado has some very nice power numbers. The slugging infielder has clubbed 25 home runs and driven in 81 runs while maintaining an excellent .917 OPS.

The Cards are set to visit the Chicago Cubs tonight, who will be sending left-hander Drew Smyly to the bump. Arenado has three hits in seven at-bats against him, including one home run and three RBI. In addition, Arenado has been better against left-handers this season, owning a 1.000 OPS and nine home runs. With that, the Cards superstar is listed with a very appetizing home run prop tonight, at +290.

Edward Cabrera (Marlins) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-111)

Pitching has hardly been an issue this season for the Miami Marlins, while offensively, that’s been a different story entirely. The Marlins have been a pitching factory of late, and they boast a rotation with a ton of potential, especially moving forward into the coming seasons.

It’s no secret that the Marlins will be looking to use their plethora of options in their system to try and upgrade their batting lineup for the future, but one arm that should be sticking around is youngster Edward Cabrera.

The right-hander has been exceptional since joining the rotation, owning a 3-1 record, combined with a 1.78 ERA and 36 strikeouts. Cabrera and the Marlins will take on the Oakland Athletics tonight, a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of strikeouts per game. The promising starter has averaged seven strikeouts per game over his past three starts, meaning his alternate strikeout prop tonight of six at -111 makes a lot of sense.