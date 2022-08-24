How Oddsmakers View Albert Pujols’ Chances To Hit Home Run No. 700 Pujols stands at seven away heading into Wednesday by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Albert Pujols is heating up as the summer winds down, and fans can get in on the action for a potentially historic moment for the future Hall of Famer.

The St. Louis Cardinals are the leaders of the National League Central, led by NL MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt. But Pujols’ hot August has stolen headlines.

The 42-year-old has moved to a bench role as a designated hitter for the Cardinals. But in the month of August, the three-time MVP has batted .450 (18-for-40), along with a 1.536 OPS. Heading into Wednesday, Pujols has hit seven home runs and has driven in 14 RBIs — the highest month-long stretch this season.

Nolan Arenado joined teammates Goldschmidt and Pujols as three of four players who have hit seven home runs or more in August. Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy is also credited with the honor, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Pujols also became the oldest player ever with seven home runs in a 10-game span, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The honor previously belonged to Boston Red Sox icon Ted Williams, who accomplished the feat at 41 years old in 1960.

Pujols stands fifth all-time in career home runs and is seven shy of the 700 mark. He is also three dingers shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home run list.

However, DraftKings Sportsbook has listed odds on Pujols’ chance to hit 700 career home runs in the 2022 regular season, and “no” is the favorite at -650 odds. A bet on “yes” (+450) would pay out $550.

There are less than 40 games left in the regular season, and those betting in favor of the 11-time All-Star will be hoping he can keep up his August stretch into September. And with the Cardinals up 5.5 games over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, manager Oliver Marmol may be open to playing Pujols more just to give him a chance to accomplish a historic benchmark.