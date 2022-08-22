How Preseason Has Shifted NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Odds A second-round pick now has the best odds to win the award by Greg Dudek Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NFL preseason games are meaningless in a lot of ways, but it does offer a glimpse of rookies on this professional stage for the first time.

And through two weeks worth of exhibition games, how rookies have performed in their new environment is influencing the betting sheet when it comes to Offensive Rookie of the Year odds.

Right now, a second-round pick has the best odds to claim the award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Jets running back Breece Hall is the betting favorite at the moment with +850 odds and he will look to take a stranglehold on the top spot Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Following the draft and just three weeks ago, Hall had the fourth-best odds to take home the hardware.

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has always been among the favorites, wide receiver Skyy Moore, a second-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs, is a top candidate situated right behind Pickett after being in the middle of the pack following the draft.

Here’s a look at the 10 players with the best odds to become the next Offensive Rookie of the Year, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Breece Hall +850

Kenny Pickett +900

Skyy Moore +1000

Chris Olave +1000

George Pickens +1100

Jalen Tolbert +1200

Romeo Doubs +1400

Treylon Burks +1400

Garrett Wilson +1400

Drake London +1400

Pickens and Tolbert are among the biggest risers in the group. Pickens, who was drafted in the second round out of Georgia, is picking up steam thanks to his terrific preseason so far, which included a highlight-reel catch. And the Steelers certainly know a thing or two about drafting and developing wide receivers.

Tolbert, a third-round pick by Dallas, was way down the betting sheet earlier this month, like Pickens, but appears to be factoring into what should be a high-octane Cowboys offense.

While the odds have changed, there is still no clear favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. But once the regular season starts, one may emerge.