How Ravens, Bengals Odds Shifted After Deshaun Watson Suspension The Steelers remain a steep contender in the AFC North by Jason Ounpraseuth 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL handed out an updated suspension to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday, and what is Cleveland’s loss is a gain for the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watson’s suspension was extended from six games to 11 games, and the 26-year-old, who has been accused of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was also fined $5 million by the NFL. The Browns quarterback will return on Week 13 against is former team, the Houston Texans.

Cleveland expected to miss their starting signal-caller and had its Super Bowl odds drop, as a result. But the extended suspension paints a different picture in the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely the exception, since their odds have seen little movement — +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook and +950 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Ravens and the Bengals will be the front-runners in the AFC North now that the Browns will look to Jacoby Brissett — or another option — at quarterback.

For the Ravens, their odds moved from +165 to win the division to +135 on DraftKings Sportsbook and +145 on FanDuel Sportsbook. And for the Bengals, they also saw a slight bump in their odds to win the AFC North — Cincinnati went from +210 to +170 on DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Browns, predictably, took a drop in their division odds — +300 to +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook and +370 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Browns will hope the talent of their roster, outside of Watson, can carry them as the Ravens and the Bengals seek redemption in their injury-riddled season and Super Bowl loss, respectively.