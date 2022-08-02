How Reported Padres Blockbuster Trade For Juan Soto Shifted Odds The Padres made a drastic jump in futures bets by Scott Neville 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Diego Padres reportedly went out and made one of the biggest moves of the century on Tuesday.

The Friars acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto and slugging first baseman Josh Bell in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The trade reportedly hinges upon Eric Hosmer waiving his no-trade clause to join Washington, but oddsmakers appear confident the move will be finalized.

The Padres sit at 58-46, second in both the National League West and Wild Card standings. They entered Monday with +2200 odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet would have required a $2300 payout had bettors invested on the eve of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

With the reported deal headlined by Soto, the Padres’ odds have improved +1100 less than 24 hours later. A $100 bet would now return $1200. Padres believers would have been smart to cash in Monday, but the price is still quite profitable after the pair of big acquisitions.

The only teams with shorter odds are the Los Angles Dodgers (+370), New York Yankees (+390), Houston Astros (+475), New York Mets (+600) and Atlanta Braves (+1000), though the odds could shift drastically with major dominoes yet to fall.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.