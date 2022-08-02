How To View Cowboys? Three Bets To Make On Dallas For 2022 Season Dak and the 'Boys have a tough road ahead by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

With NFL training camp in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market.

We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots season outlook on our NESN shows “The Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.” Here on NESNBets.com, we have countless articles on how to bet the Pats.

Now, let’s examine how to bet on the NFC East. We’ll focus on the headline stealing and always over hyped Dallas Cowboys. Here are three ways that I’m going to bet on “America’s Team” this season. Let’s start with the win total.

UNDER 10.5 wins

The Cowboys season win total is set at 10.5 in most sportsbooks. I’m fading them here and betting the under at -110. Dallas lost some offensive weapons in the offseason. Most notably wide receiver Amari Cooper and that could make the offense slightly less explosive this season. Meanwhile, the division will be improved overall, as every other team made significant changes to improve their rosters. Nonetheless, Dallas will still be viable as a potential repeat champion of the NFC East and probably a wildcard team at worst. I’m betting on them to be a 10-7 football team which would cash that under ticket.

Moneyline – Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is one game on the Cowboys’ schedule where I like them as an underdog, the season opener in Dallas where they take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Remember, these two teams tangled in the season opener last season. In that game they combined for 882 total yards and 60 points in a Bucs win. Dak Prescott went viral shortly after the game for telling Brady, “We’ll see you again.” That prediction never came to fruition obviously, but my prediction now is that the Cowboys will get their revenge this time out. Tampa Bay is more interested in winning come January and February, whereas this game will mean so much more to Dallas, who will be looking to get off to a great start. I’ll take the Cowboys on the moneyline at +110, which is available in most sportsbooks.

Tony Pollard – OVER on everything

The Cowboys have stars up and down the roster. But there is one below the radar player that I believe in more than any of the big names: running back Tony Pollard — who is extremely underrated and underutilized. There were several games last season where Pollard seemingly outplayed Ezekiel Elliot. I’m sure Zeke’s monster contract plays a big part as to why he garnered over 100 more carries despite Pollard averaging more yards per carry and looking like the more explosive back. This season, I’m betting on Pollard being the breakout player in a new look Dallas offense. The aerial attack won’t be as prolific without the same weaponry as last season, so the run game will be more of a focus. That’s why I’m taking the over for Pollard in every projected statistical rushing category. Over both 700.5 yards and 3.5 rush TD’s.