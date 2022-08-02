Jake Odorizzi to Braves And Will Smith to Astros Now Official by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN.com, Monday’s trade that sent starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Atlanta Braves and reliever Will Smith to the Houston Astros is now official.

Odorizzi adds some much-needed insurance to the back-end of Atlanta’s starting rotation, given the recent struggles of Ian Anderson. A former All-Star in 2019, Odorizzi is enjoying a solid season, compiling a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 46/17 strikeout to walk ratio over 60.0 innings pitched (12 starts).

As for Smith, he will likely serve as a setup man to Astros closer Ryan Pressly. Following an impressive 2021 in which he helped lead the Braves to a World Series title, Smith has struggled in 2022, compiling a 4.38 ERA in 41 appearances (37.0 IP). However, he does add additional playoff experience to the Astros bullpen and could recapture last year’s form with the change of scenery. The 33-year-old lefthander has a $13 million club option for 2023.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Astros’ and Braves’ World Series odds at +410 and +950, respectively.