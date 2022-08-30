Jake Paul to Fight Anderson Silva? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jake Paul could very well have his next opponent, and it would be his biggest challenge yet.

According to mmafighting.com, Paul is in discussions about a fight with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva at 185 pounds.

Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul pro boxing match discussions are serious and ongoing but nothing is official right now, sources say.



Fight would be contested at 185 pounds, I’m told. Developing story. We should know more by the end of the week. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 30, 2022

It will likely occur in October if the contest gets the green light.

A former YouTuber turned boxer, Paul is 5-0 since embarking on his professional fighting career in 2018. The 25-year-old’s victories include knockouts over former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, the latter of whom he fought twice.

Paul has since struggled to find opponents, with scheduled bouts against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. falling through.

As for Silva, the UFC legend has found his own success in boxing, winning three straight bouts, including a victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez in June 2021. Silva’s last fight came in September 2021, when he knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round.

