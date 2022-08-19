Jets QB Joe Flacco Shining as Starter by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, New York Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco, who is filling in for injured starter Zach Wilson, has been “on fire” in recent practices. Flacco has reportedly demonstrated a strong command of the offense while earning praise from New York’s receivers.

On Tuesday, Rosenblatt said Flacco “completed 14 of 17 passes, with four touchdowns, all of them in the red zone – an area in which Wilson had struggled at times in training camp.”

Wilson recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus and remains questionable for Week 1. With the 23-year-old coming off a rough rookie season and having an up and down training camp, there is a sound argument that Flacco could be an upgrade at the position.

Entering his 15th NFL season, Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, earning MVP honors.

Should the veteran draw the Week 1 start, he will be matched up against, you guessed it, the Ravens.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +7 home underdogs for Week 1.