Jets QB Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With Knee Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss two to four weeks, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Jets QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and meniscus tear, per sources. He will miss 2-4 weeks. He will get a second opinion, but that is the belief right now. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 13, 2022

Wilson went down after cutting a scramble in the first quarter of Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He limped into the locker room and did not return with many fearing the 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL. The Jets seem to have avoided the worst as there is a chance he will be back for the team’s regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 11th. Backup quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White will shoulder the load for the remainder of the preseason and potentially Week 1 if Wilson is not yet ready.

In 2021, Wilson completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

New York Jets 2022 Playoff Odds

